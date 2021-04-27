House Fire in Plainfield Leaves home Uninhabitable
A house fire in Plainfield over the weekend left the residence uninhabitable. It was on Saturday, April 24th, at 11:38 pm the Plainfield Fire Protection District was called to a fire in a house on the 3500 block of Holly Lane in unincorporated Joliet. Upon arrival firefighters found a fire in the basement of the home with extension to the upper floors and everyone safely out of the house. However, prior to firefighter’s arrival, one resident reentered the house to rescue a dog and was trapped by smoke and fire conditions forcing them to go to a second floor window. Thankfully their 17 year old son was able to put a ladder to the second floor window which allowed the resident to escape down the ladder while holding their dog.
Three occupants of the house were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes of arrival and companies remained on scene for approximately 3 hours completing overhaul and checking for hot spots. The house is uninhabitable and the cause of the fire is under investigation.