1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

House GOP Calls For Real Ethics Reforms This Session

March 10, 2023 3:02PM CST
Share
House GOP Calls For Real Ethics Reforms This Session
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)

Illinois House Republicans are calling for real ethics reforms to be passed this spring. State Representative Blaine Wilhour of Effingham says it should start with exposing and eliminating conflicts of interest. GOPers also want to give the legislative inspector general more power to investigate claims of fraud and abuse. They propose a resolution that prevents any portraits of former House Speaker Mike Madigan from being put up in the house.

Popular Posts

1

New Lenox Gun Shop Owner Raided by Federal Agents
2

Joliet Walmart Employee Arrested For Burglary and Theft
3

Joliet Man Accused of Dealing Drugs
4

Ex-Supervisor of Plainfield Township Sentenced To Federal Prison
5

Country Acts Announced For Taste of Joliet

Recent Posts