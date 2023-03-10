House GOP Calls For Real Ethics Reforms This Session
March 10, 2023 3:02PM CST
Illinois House Republicans are calling for real ethics reforms to be passed this spring. State Representative Blaine Wilhour of Effingham says it should start with exposing and eliminating conflicts of interest. GOPers also want to give the legislative inspector general more power to investigate claims of fraud and abuse. They propose a resolution that prevents any portraits of former House Speaker Mike Madigan from being put up in the house.