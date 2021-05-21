House GOP Leaders Want IDES Offices Immediately Opened
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
House GOP leaders want Illinois Department of Employment Security local offices immediately opened. IDES closed doors to local offices early in the pandemic, and they haven’t reopened. Republican leaders say many Illinois residents have faced difficulties and unresponsiveness when filing unemployment claims over the past year. Representative Amy Elik says residents need direct contact with IDES to resolve pressing issues. Governor J.B. Pritzker says the state is trying to reopen the offices, but he has not announced a specific date.