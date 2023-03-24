1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

House GOP Passes Parents’ Rights Bill In Clash Over Schools

March 24, 2023 11:44AM CDT
Courtesy: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans have passed legislation to press a midterm campaign promise to give parents greater say in what is taught in public schools.

Critics say it is a burdensome proposal that would fuel a far-right movement that has resulted in book bans and restrictions aimed at transgender students.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy made the Parents Bill of Rights Act a top priority during the early weeks of his tenure atop the House.

Friday’s vote was an early test of unity for House Republicans, who have a thin majority.

Lawmakers had proposed a score of potential amendments to the bill, including provisions that target transgender students.

