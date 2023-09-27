House Judiciary Committee Blames Democrats For Violent Crime In Chicago
September 27, 2023 12:03PM CDT
The Republican-controlled House Judiciary Committee is blaming Democrats for the violent crime in Chicago. During a hearing that was held yesterday in the city, Committee Chairman and Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan said the left has implemented pro-criminal policies that have allowed dangerous criminals to remain on the street. He added that Democrats have attacked law enforcement and have sought to defund the police. Others speakers blasted the state for abolishing cash bail last week. Democratic leaders called the hearing a political stunt.