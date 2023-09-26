House Judiciary Committee Holding Hearing To Discuss Chicago Violent Crime
September 26, 2023 3:40PM CDT
The Republican-controlled House Judiciary Committee will be in Chicago today to discuss the issue of violent crime in the city. Illinois Congressman Danny Davis says the action by the GOP is mostly political. A public hearing will be held at the Fraternal Order of Police Headquarters. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan posted yesterday on the platform X, “Thirty shot. Three killed. One weekend. Democrat-run Chicago.”