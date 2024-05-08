House Quickly Rejects Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Efforts To Remove Speaker Johnson From Office

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hardline Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for a vote to oust Speaker Mike Johnson, but lawmakers have quickly rejected it.

Greene of Georgia pressed ahead with her long-shot effort despite pushback from Republicans at the highest levels who are tired of the political chaos.

Donald Trump, his leader of the Republican National Committee and other Republicans have warned Greene off the effort.

But Greene, who is one of Trump’s biggest supporters in Congress, wants to rebuke Johnson after the passage of a foreign aid package with funds for Ukraine as it fights Russia.

Democrats led by Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York had said they would vote to table Greene’s effort, essentially saving Johnson’s job, for now.