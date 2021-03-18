House Republicans Introduce Reimagine Illinois Platform
Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, implores members of the Illinois House of Representatives to vote in person for the roll call during session on the floor at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)
Illinois House Republicans are rolling out their legislative agenda called Reimagine Illinois. Majority Leader Jim Durkin says GOP legislators have introduced 80 bills addressing four major goals. The legislation includes a Back the Badge program designed to recruit and train police officers. Others reform the state’s FOID card system and establishes an apprenticeship education program.