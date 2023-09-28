1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

House Republicans Make Their Case For President Biden Impeachment Inquiry At First Hearing

September 28, 2023 11:59AM CDT
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, early Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, as Congress faces a deadline to fund the government by the end of the month, or risk a potentially devastating federal shutdown. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are making the case for pursuing an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden.

Their first hearing Thursday is launching with testimony from outside experts in tax law, criminal investigations and constitutional legal theory.

It’s a high-stakes opening act for Republicans as they begin a process that can lead to the ultimate penalty for a president, punishment for what the Constitution describes as “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

It comes just before a potential government shutdown with resistance in the Senate from Republicans who are worried about the political ramifications of another impeachment — and who say Biden’s conviction and removal from office is a near impossibility.

