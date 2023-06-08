House Republicans Pull Back Contempt Charge Against FBI Director Wray Over President Biden Doc

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee has called off a vote that would move forward with holding FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress.

This came after Rep. James Comer accepted a last-minute offer Wednesday night by the bureau to allow the full committee access to a confidential document of an unverified tip about President Joe Biden.

Comer said in a statement that the committee is removing a contempt resolution against Wray from Thursday’s schedule and that the access is “an important step toward conducting oversight” of the bureau.