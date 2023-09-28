House Speaker Welch Pushes Bill Allowing Legislative Employees To Organize
September 28, 2023 12:02PM CDT
House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch is pushing a bill that would allow his employees to unionize. Under the measure, legislative staffers within the state government would be allowed to collectively bargain through representatives of their choosing. The proposal comes after a group of Welch’s staffers declared last year their intentions to form a union in an effort to secure higher wages and better benefits.