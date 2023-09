A new housing development is coming to Plainfield. At the September 18th board meeting the Plainfield Village Board approved a special use permit for a planned development for the Keller Farm property located at the northwest corner of Lockport Street and Wallin Drive. The housing development would consist of 83 townhome units in 11 buildings plus over 300 single-family homes. The area is across from the CW Avery YMCA.