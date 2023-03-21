How To Do A Polar Plunge To Support Special Olympics In Bolingbrook? Slip ‘n Slide

Source: YouTube

On March 18th the Bolingbrook Police Department kicked off the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics season with the Polar Plunge which was hosted at The Roger C. Claar Performing Arts Center. The Law Enforcement Torch Run is the largest public awareness vehicle and grassroots fundraiser for Special Olympics. Law enforcement officers from across the nation who support their local Special Olympic athletes are known as Guardians of the Flame.

The Bolingbrook Police Department team wears this title as a badge of honor. Our team successfully raised over $13,000 in this first event of 2023 for the Special Olympics of Illinois and will continue to proactively fundraise until we help carry the Flame of Hope during the Torch Run in June.

This year’s Polar Plunge was hosted behind Village Hall with a wind chill of -1° and featured a larger-than-life “Slip ‘n Slide.” Chief Mike Rompa and a crowd of more than 50 endured the frigid weather in support of our local Special Olympic athletes. If you are interested in helping support our team and the Special Olympics of Illinois, please click the link below.

Donate To Bolingbrook Police – Fundraising For 2023 Create Your Own Plunge – Region E (donordrive.com)