Hufford Jr. High Placed on Soft-Lockdown After Threatening Statements

Joliet District 86 is sharing details after two students made threatening statements on Friday morning. The incidents happened at Hufford Jr. High School and the two students were removed from school and the Joliet Police were immediately notified. An investigation determined that both threats were not credible. The school remained in a soft lockdown for the rest of the day. This come after a school board meeting on Wednesday at Hufford Jr. High that saw teachers speak out to the school board about teacher safety. This is a developing story, stay tuned to WJOL for the latest.
The following letter was sent to parents of students at Hufford:
December 10, 2021
Dear Hufford Families and Staff:
This morning two students made threatening statements. The students were immediately removed from school and the Joliet Police Department was called. These types of actions will not be tolerated at our school. Even though the police have determined that both incidents are not credible, we will keep our school in a soft lockdown for the remainder of the day. We will talk with the students about appropropriate and inappropriate behaviors, but we need your assistance too. If you have children that need our support for social, emotional, or mental health services, please let us know. We have available staff onsite to help with resources and/or services.
Sincerely,
Kyle Sartain
Principal