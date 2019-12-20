Hufford Students Donate to Local Animal Shelter
Eighth-grade-students Erica Van Gorden and Kayla Kursell were all smiles when they were able to hold the puppies.
Congratulations to Hufford Junior High students for collecting boxes and boxes of donations for the Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue in Joliet. Donations included dog food, blankets, newspapers, treats, toys, bowls, and cleaning supplies for the local shelter. The community service project was coordinated by Hufford Junior High Individual Education (I.E.) seventh grade math and science teacher Angela Albrecht and her homeroom class. Students (from left to right) Erica Van Gorden, Kayla Kursell, Isabela Herrada, Joseph Ciszek, and Itzel Nunez were able to join Angela Albrecht at Hopeful Tails to deliver the donations. They were thrilled to meet puppies
Café, Morado, Verde, Azul, Rojo, and Rosado who are still available for adoption.