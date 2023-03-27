Huge Sports Complex Coming To New Lenox

The Village of New Lenox is pleased to announce two major “legacy” projects which are slated to be approved by the mayor and village board on March 27th. These projects will continue to enhance the already stellar reputation New Lenox has as a desirable community to live, work and play.

First, the Village of New Lenox is pleased to announce a partnership with the incredibly popular Kids Work Children’s Museum, currently housed in Frankfort, Illinois. Kids Work Children’s Museum has been open since 2007 and is the only children’s museum operating in Will County. With attendance of nearly 40,000 visitors per year, the museum was in need of additional space beyond its current 6,500 square foot building area.

The Village of New Lenox will construct a 12,000 square foot museum to be located at the entrance of the well–known, picturesque Commons area near the New Lenox Village Hall complex. Home to the successful Christmas in the Commons event, as well as the highly attended Triple Play Concert Series, the Commons is visited by thousands of people throughout the year from many counties and states. The New Lenox Public Library will also be a neighbor to the new site. With a beautiful new building, as well as many new exhibits, the museum is sure to attract visitors from all over Will County and beyond. There will also be a 4,200 square foot outdoor interactive play and picnic area for families.

The new museum construction is expected to start in June 2023, with a Spring 2024 opening, and is projected to cost approximately $4 million.

Second, the Village of New Lenox has 100 acres under contract next to Silver Cross Hospital (a top 100 ranked hospital), located at I-355. Design will begin this year for a multi-sport complex, consisting of 8 full-size baseball fields, 5 soccer fields, 2 multi-sport fields, a 50,000 sq. ft. field house (basketball/ volleyball/pickleball), and a main pool with 10 lap lanes, a space for open swimming, splash pad and 10,000 sq. ft. clubhouse.

The site plan for this location has over 10 acres of prime real estate dedicated for restaurant/retail/hotel use. This incredible sports complex is located at I-355 and I-80, and expects to draw teams from a multi- state area. Design will begin this year, with hopes of having tournament play by 2025.