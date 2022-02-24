Human Remains Discovered in Joliet Township

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Will County Coroner toidentify human remains that were discovered in Joliet township. It was at approximately 2:46 PM on Tuesday, February 23 at the Will County Sheriff’s office was called to the 700 block of Patterson Road and unincorporated Joliet Township due to the possibility of human remains having been discovered.
A short time after arriving and deputies were able to confirm that the human remains I have indeed been discovered in the area by a couple of residents out for a walk. Numerous bones, including a human skull, a femur bone, and some ribs were discovered scattered about the area, which is heavily wooded.
The Will County Sheriff’s Office is working closely with the Will County Coroner’s Office in an attempt to identify the victim.