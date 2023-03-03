Human Remains Discovered in Rockdale in ’97 Identified

Will County Coroner & Recorder of Deeds/md

The Will County Coroner’s Office has announced that they have identified the remains of a 1997 cold case. Marie R. O’Brien of Aurora, Illinois was identified using DNA.

On May 13, 1997, an archeologist from the University of Illinois was working a construction landfill in Rockdale when he located a human bone. The debris came from a building in Joliet known as the Rust Craft. The building housed various companies since it opened in 1907, including a card making company with large printing presses. From 1986 to 1992 the building was abandoned.

In 1995 the basement area was excavated and removed to Rockdale. It was in that debris that the bones were found. A half brother in California informed investigators that he had last spoken to his sister in 1984.

The cause of death is undetermined.