Human Remains Found May Be That of Missing Joliet Woman

Statement from Joliet Police interim police chief Al Roachner:

“The investigation into the disappearance of Ashley Tucker has led detectives to an area in the 3500 block of State Street, where detectives have recovered what is believed to be human remains. Identification is speculative at this stage, as the remains are in poor condition. The Joliet Police Department is working with the Will County Coroner’s Office to reach a conclusive determination of identity. The victim’s family has been asked to provide medical and dental records to expedite the process, and are cooperating fully.”

The 25-year old was reported missing on October 13th. On October 23rd a “person of interest” was arrested. Forty-two year old Peter Zabala was brought into custody Sunday, October 21st on a Will County warrant for failing to comply with the sex offender registration act and for the disappearance of Tucker. Zabala was also charged with unlawful restraint.