Hummingbird Fest lands at Plum Creek Nature Center on Aug. 19

The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s annual Hummingbird Fest takes place from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff | Glenn P. Knoblock)

Tiny hummingbirds will be celebrated in a big way during the annual Hummingbird Fest at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Plum Creek Nature Center.

The free, all-ages event takes place from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Lincoln Land Association of Bird Banders will be capturing and banding hummingbirds during the fest and members of the public can view the banding sessions, which will be offered every half-hour starting at 2 p.m. Free banding session tickets can be picked up at the nature center upon arrival. You must be present to receive a ticket.

Those who attend the banding sessions can adopt a hummingbird and if it is found again, they will be notified with a postcard.

In addition to the banding, The Nature Foundation of Will County will host a native plant sale during Hummingbird Fest. And Wild Birds Unlimited will have a booth on bird feeding and pollinator-related activities. The Conservation Foundation will be promoting the Conservation at Home program, which promotes landscapes that create habitats for wildlife, including pollinators.

The fest also will feature activities for kids, Forest Preserve merchandise – including a hummingbird T-shirt that says “Keep the Drinks Coming” – and an opportunity to make your own hummingbird feeder out of recycled items.

“Come out to see the birds, butterflies and bees, and learn about what these species need to survive and thrive and how you can make your yard a refuge for pollinators,” said Bob Bryerton, a Forest Preserve program manager. “And visitors can look inside a live beehive at the nature center to try and find the queen and learn about the bees from the displays. Monarch caterpillars will be on display, too, and we will have Kay McNeil, the Butterfly Lady, on hand to answer questions on monarchs and how to attract them to your yard.”

The bird banding is sponsored by the Thorn Creek Audubon Society.

Plum Creek Nature Center is located at 27064 S. Dutton Road, north of Goodenow Road, in Crete Township near Beecher. For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.