This photo provided by McHenry County Sheriff’s Office shows Deputy Jacob Keltner. Floyd E. Brown is accused of fatally shooting Keltner, Thursday, March 7, 2019 at a hotel as a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force tried to serve Brown with an arrest warrant for burglary and parole violation charges. (McHenry County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

More than a thousand people turned out to say goodbye to a murdered northern Illinois deputy and many didn’t know him. A large crowd gathered in Woodstock yesterday for Jacob Keltner’s visitation. Keltner died in the line of duty last week after being shot by a wanted felon. His funeral is today. Some of the people at the visitation say they came out to support Keltner because he spent his career, and gave his life, supporting their community.