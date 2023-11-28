1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Hunter Biden Tells Congress He’ll Testify Publicly, Setting Up A Potential High-Stakes Face-Off

November 28, 2023 11:58AM CST
FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 18, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the House Oversight Committee says an offer from Hunter Biden to testify publicly before Congress doesn’t satisfy a subpoena they sent him amid an impeachment inquiry into his father, President Joe Biden.

Rep. James Comer of Kentucky said Tuesday he expects the president’s son to fully cooperate with the demand for a closed-door interview.

Hunter Biden has offered to testify publicly as Republicans pursue an impeachment inquiry into his father.

He says closed-door sessions can be manipulated into a one-sided narrative.

The high-stakes face-off comes during an impeachment inquiry that has so far failed to uncover evidence directly implicating Joe Biden in any wrongdoing.

