Hylka Enters Guilty Plea, Sentenced to Sex Offender Probation

Photo: Courtesy of the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

A former Catholic school teacher in Joliet pleaded guilty on Friday to indecent solicitation of a child and grooming. Jeremy Hylka, 46 years old, was sentenced to two-and-half years of sex offender probation in a Will County Courtroom on Friday morning.

The plea stems from an incident back from spring of 2021. It was on April 27th of 2021 that Hylka was accused by prosecutors of traveling to a Joliet McDonald’s to meet with a minor for sexual purposes.

After learning of the incident, his employer, the Diocese of Joliet, terminated his contract. He had been teaching at St. Joseph’s in Lockport. Hylka eventually surrendered to Joliet Police.