Hylka Remains Patient at an Area Hospital
A former teacher who is accused of engaging in what authorities have described as “inappropriate communication with a minor,” remains a patient at an area hospital. WJOL has learned Jeremy Hylka is still a patient at Silver Oaks Behavioral Hospital in New Lenox.
Detectives have been in communication with Hylka’s attorney who has indicated cooperation for him to turn himself in to Joliet Police Detectives upon his release from the hospital. Hylka’s release date from the hospital is unknown.
A Will County Judge has issued an arrest warrant for Jeremy M. Hylka in the amount of $100,000 for the charges of Traveling to Meet a Child and Grooming.