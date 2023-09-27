1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Hyundai And Kia Recall Nearly 3.4 Million Vehicles

September 27, 2023 12:05PM CDT
Credit: MGN

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai and Kia are recalling nearly 3.4 million vehicles in the U.S. and telling owners to park them outside due to the risk of engine compartment fires.

The recalls cover multiple models from the 2010 through 2019 model years including Hyundai’s Santa Fe SUV and Kia’s Sorrento SUV.

Documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators say the anti-lock brake control module can leak fluid and cause an electrical short.

That can touch off a fire while the vehicles are parked or being driven.

Dealers will replace the anti-lock brake fuse at no cost to owners, but owners won’t be notified by mail until November.

