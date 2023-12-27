I-55 over Lemont Road lane changes

Three consecutive overnight closures are required to shift lanes, open ramps

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that a project to replace the bridge carrying Interstate 55 over Lemont Road, in Darien, is nearing completion. Throughout construction all lanes of I-55 and access to Lemont Road was maintained with the use of temporary pavement/ramps and a temporary traffic signal at Lemont Road. To safely shift lanes back to their original configuration and open the new ramps, three consecutive nights of lane closure will be required beginning, weather permitting, Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Starting Tuesday, Jan. 2, motorists should expect nightly lane shifts and closures, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. in both directions of I-55 approaching Lemont Road. At least one lane in each direction will remain open. By 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 5, both directions of I-55 traffic at Lemont Road will be in their final configuration and the new clover leaf ramps to and from Lemont Road will be open.

The shoulders on I-55 at Lemont Road will remain closed with barrier wall for the installation of new lighting and removal of the temporary pavement/ramps. Additionally, motorists can expect intermittent daytime lane closures on Lemont Road at the bridge to accommodate the installation of the bridge drainage system and the underpass lighting. The final items are anticipated to be completed in spring 2024.

The $17 million project, which began earlier this spring, consists of replacing the existing bridge with a new wider structure, reconstructing the ramps, installing new lighting and storm sewers, resurfacing and landscaping.

The public should expect delays and allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,000 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Four of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements.