I-55 Pavement Repairs Saturday in Will County

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that pothole patching and pavement repairs will take place on Interstate 55 between Illinois 126 and U.S. 52, weather permitting, on Saturday, April 13.

Moving, intermittent lane closures will be required in both directions of I-55 between 6:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

Click here to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 1. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at www.travelmidwest.com.