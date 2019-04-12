I-55 Pavement Repairs Saturday in Will County
By Jess Samson
|
Apr 12, 2019 @ 6:20 AM
I-55/md

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that pothole patching and pavement repairs will take place on Interstate 55 between Illinois 126 and U.S. 52, weather permitting, on Saturday, April 13.

Moving, intermittent lane closures will be required in both directions of I-55 between 6:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

Click here to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 1. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at www.travelmidwest.com.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Illinois State Police Cautions Public About Today’s “Slow Roll” On 294 Man Arrested For Death Of Illinois State Trooper Brooke Jones-Story LEAD Club Raises $8,000 for Childhood Cancer Zonta Club of Joliet Names 2019 Young Women in Public Affairs Truckers Planning Slow Roll Protest On Tri-State Tollway today Three New Bills Could Add Extra Layer Of Security To Buying Gun
Comments