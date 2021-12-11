      Weather Alert

I-55 & Weber Road Interchange Should Be Completed By Early 2022

Dec 11, 2021 @ 6:22am

The overall project involves adding a third lane to each direction of Weber Road between 135th Street/Romeo Road and 119th Street/Rodeo Road, with modernized traffic signals, new LED lighting, improved drainage and a barrier median. The entire project which includes the diamond interchange wraps up in early 2022.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

In an effort to assist both businesses and residents through this project, useful information and contact info has been posted to the right.

Weber Road signs at I-55 ready to be installed/md
