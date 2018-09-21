I-55 A Mess This Morning

Traffic is a stand still on I-55 through Channahon. Two crashes have occurred. A roll-over semi crashed blocking the left lane northbound I-55 between Arsenal and Bluff Road. Then southbound I-55 there is is crash just north of Bluff Road. The left lane is blocked. There is a huge back up both north and southbound on I-55 from south of I-80 to Blodgett Road.

Eyewitness explained: the truck was heading south on 55 and driver tried to change lanes because a bus and a car stopped on the side of the road. While the truck tried to change lanes, it lost control and flipped over into the median. The back end of the truck slid into the left land of northbound traffic near the Bluff exit. There was a cloud of dust and drivers jumped out of their cars to pull the truck driver out of the truck. Truck driver was badly shaken.