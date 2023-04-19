1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

I-57 Crash Involving ISP Trooper’s Vehicle

April 19, 2023 12:01PM CDT
Photo: File Photo (Illinois State Police)

 Illinois State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving an ISP Trooper’s squad car on I-57 in Williamson County.  Authorities say the trooper was finishing an inspection on a truck tractor semi-trailer yesterday on I-57 north of Marion when a Dodge Durango sideswiped the driver’s side mirror and door of the trooper’s squad car.  The trooper was inside of the vehicle at the time of the crash, but was uninjured.  The driver was also uninjured, but was issued a citation for Scott’s Law.

