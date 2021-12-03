      Weather Alert

Pedestrian Struck and Killed on I-57

Dec 3, 2021 @ 8:15am

Southbound I-57  is closed between Manhattan-Monee Road and Peotone Road after a pedestrian has been struck. Preliminary information indicates the following occurred: Illinois State Police District 5 responded to a motor vehicle versus pedestrian crash at the above location and time. A pedestrian was struck in the lane of traffic by a passing motor vehicle.  One person was pronounced deceased at the scene. All lanes of Interstate 57 southbound near milepost 329 are closed for the investigation. There is no further information available at this time.

