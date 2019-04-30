I-80 Bridge Inspection Over Des Plaines River In Joliet Canceled Due To Weather

Due to the rainy weather the daily inspections for today, April 30th have been canceled.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that regularly scheduled inspections of the Interstate 80 bridges over the Des Plaines River, in Joliet, will begin April 29, weather permitting.

Daily lane closures will be required, starting with the westbound bridge until May 6, when inspections begin on the eastbound bridge. Inspections on both bridges are expected to be complete by May 11, weather permitting.

The closures will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday and Saturdays, if necessary. A minimum of two lanes will remain open while inspections are taking place.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and remain alert for workers and equipment.

The inspections are being done in conjunction with an upcoming yearlong maintenance project on both bridges. Any additional issues discovered during the inspections will be addressed once construction begins in the field later this summer.

The larger project, currently under contract, involves steel repairs and bearing replacements. The process for fabricating new parts as already begun, with work on the bridges expected to start in June or July. The repairs will be taking place under both structures, with any necessary lane closures scheduled at night to avoid disrupting traffic during the daytime hours.

The project will be finished next summer.