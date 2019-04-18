I-80 Crash Eastbound Had Traffic Snarled; Crash Cleared By Monica DeSantis | Apr 18, 2019 @ 8:03 AM A crash eastbound I-80 at Chicago Street had traffic backed up from I-55 to Richards. The crash has been cleared and traffic is starting to move again. It was first reported at 7 a.m. SHARE RELATED CONTENT Joliet Man Charged with Child Pornography Congressman Dan Lipinski Issues Statement on Mueller Report Jackson Street Bridge to Be Closed Man Who Pretended To Be Missing Illinois Boy Faces New Charges Aurora Police Release Surveillance Video From Deadly Henry Pratt Shooting Joliet Central High School offers Summer Sports Camps