I-80 Crash On Friday Takes Life Of Joliet Man
A multi-vehicle crash on I-80 in LaSalle County takes the life of a Joliet man and injuries two others including a man from Manhattan, Illinois. It happened on Friday September 25th at 9:22 a.m. A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Due to construction on westbound Interstate 80 westbound west of 13th Road, near I-39, traffic was slow and/or stopped.
A box truck carrying batteries failed to reduce speed upon approaching the slowed traffic and struck three vehicles in one lane and due to the impact became engulfed in flames. Another vehicle and a tractor trailer were also struck in the center lane.
One man from Joliet died, two others injuries, including a 64 year old from Manhattan, Illinois. The interstate from shut down from 9:30 a.m. until 2:37 pm.