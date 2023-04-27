I-80 in Joliet extended weekend lane closures continue

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that joint repairs and patching to the Interstate 80 bridges, between Rowell and Wheeler avenues, in Joliet, will require ramp and lane closures over four extended weekends. This is the third of four planned weekend closures along the corridor.

Starting at 8:00 p.m. Friday, April 28, lane closures will take place on eastbound I-80, between Wheeler Avenue and Gardner Street. At least one eastbound I-80 lane will remain open at all times and westbound I-80 will not be impacted. Eastbound I-80 motorists traveling through the region should consider alternative routes to avoid the area. Local streets are unable to accommodate heavy or wide trucks, so other interstate routes are encouraged. All lanes are anticipated to reopen by 5:00 a.m. Monday, May 1.