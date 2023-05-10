I-80 in Joliet extended weekend lane closures

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that joint repairs and patching to the Interstate 80 bridges, between Rowell and Wheeler avenues, in Joliet, will require lane closures over four extended weekends. This is the last of four planned weekend closures along the corridor.

Major travel delays are anticipated, alternative routes are strongly encouraged. Starting at 10:00 p.m. Friday, May 12, weather permitting, lane closures are scheduled to take place on westbound I-80, between Rowell and Wheeler avenues.

At least one westbound I-80 lane will remain open at all times and eastbound I-80 will not be impacted. Westbound I-80 motorists traveling through the region should consider alternative routes to avoid the area.

Local streets are unable to accommodate heavy or wide trucks, so other interstate routes are encouraged. All lanes are anticipated to reopen by 5:00 a.m. Monday, May 15.