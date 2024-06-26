I-80 overnight closures between Richards Street and U.S. 30

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that as part of ongoing efforts to rebuild Interstate 80 from Ridge Road, in Minooka, to U.S. 30, in Joliet and New Lenox, overnight lane and ramp closures are scheduled to take place over two nights beginning, weather permitting, Thursday, June 27. The closures are necessary to facilitate a work zone stage change.

Thursday, June 27

Eastbound I-80 Starting at 8 p.m., eastbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane between Richards Street and U.S. 30. Eastbound I-80 ramps to and from Briggs Street also will be closed. Shortly after midnight, traffic will be shifted to the right onto temporary pavement. Lanes and ramps that were closed overnight will reopen by 5 a.m. Friday, when the new traffic pattern will be in place. In the new configuration, there will continue to be two eastbound lanes and ramps remain the same.



Tuesday, July 2

Westbound I-80 Starting at 9 p.m. westbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane between U.S. 30 and Richards Street. Westbound I-80 ramps to and from Briggs Street also will be closed. Shortly after midnight, traffic will be shifted to the right onto temporary pavement. Lanes and ramps that were closed overnight will reopen by 5 a.m. Wednesday, when the new traffic pattern will be in place. In the new configuration, there will continue to be two westbound lanes and ramps remain the same.



The new configuration will allow work to continue on the mainline lanes and is estimated to remain in place through the end of this year.

Motorists should continue to expect lane shifts, overnight lane closures and significant delays and to allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

The overall I-80 project will redesign and rebuild 16 miles from Ridge Road, in Minooka, to U.S. 30, in Joliet and New Lenox, while adding or extending auxiliary lanes to improve safety and reduce congestion. Interchanges will be rebuilt or improved at Interstate 55, Illinois 7, Center Street, Chicago Street, Richards Street and Briggs Street, with a new flyover ramp linking southbound I-55 to eastbound I-80 to improve traffic flow and safety. More than 30 bridges will be rehabilitated or replaced, including those over the Des Plaines River. The projected $1.3 billion project is anticipated to be substantially complete by the end of 2028, with landscaping, bridge demolition and miscellaneous work extending into 2029.