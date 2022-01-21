UPD: I-80 Shut Down Near Morris: Two Semi-Trucks Involved In A Crash

Illinois State Police reporting that preliminary information indicates the following occurred: ISP District 05 responded to a two-unit commercial motor vehicle crash at I-80 westbound near mile marker 110, Grundy County. Injuries are unknown at the time. At approximately 6:57 a.m. all lanes of Interstate 80 are closed for the investigation. Westbound traffic is being diverted off at Exit 112 and eastbound traffic is diverted off at Seneca Rd. Please avoid this area if possible.
original story below
Eastbound and westbound I-80 is blocked at Libson due to two semi-trucks in a crash and fire. Morris Fire Department responded to the scene. This is a major head-on collision with a pin-in and explosion. Major damage and Lifestar has been requested. Eastbound I-80 is shut down completely between Nettle School Road and Lisbon Road and westbound I-80 is shut down between Route 47 and Lisbon Road.
