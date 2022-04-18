ICC Police Offer Tips For Hiring Movers

The Illinois Commerce Commission is offering helpful reminders to residents who plan to move and want to avoid scams by movers. Recommendations include having the moving company go through every room of the home and provide a written estimate of the job. ICC Police Chief Ruben Ramirez says one complaint is that movers mention to their customers that they can’t finish the job without more money. He says it that should occur it’s best to call the company right away and report the movers. The same goes if they ask for a tip.