Ice Jams Expected Along Kankakee River
January 15, 2024 3:53PM CST
The National Weather Service is warning about a large ice jam that has developed around Wilmington. The large jam is near Phelan Acres and Bardwell Island on the Kankakee River. Heavy flooding is a concern with this ice jam, due to the freezing temperatures. Other locations expected to see ice jams include Wilmington and Lakewood Shores. With this flooding, roads may become closed and precautions will be needed in advance of rising waters. If you see a flooded road, do not drive through it.