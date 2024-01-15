1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Ice Jams Expected Along Kankakee River

January 15, 2024 3:53PM CST
File photo: Large ice jams encroach on waterfront property along the Kankakee River Friday, Feb. 28, 2014, in Wilmington, Ill. While the threat of flooding has eased in much of the Chicago area, theres still concern about the Kankakee River, because of ice jams in the water. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The National Weather Service is warning about a large ice jam that has developed around Wilmington. The large jam is near Phelan Acres and Bardwell Island on the Kankakee River. Heavy flooding is a concern with this ice jam, due to the freezing temperatures. Other locations expected to see ice jams include Wilmington and Lakewood Shores. With this flooding, roads may become closed and precautions will be needed in advance of rising waters. If you see a flooded road, do not drive through it.

