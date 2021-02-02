Icy Road Conditions May Have Led To Death Of 18 Year Female Driver In Fatal Crash
An 18 year old woman dies following an icy road crash in Joliet on Monday. On February 1, 2021 at approximately 6:07 a.m., Officers responded to the area of Louise Ray Parkway and Valley Avenue for a report of a traffic crash with injuries.
A preliminary investigation indicates that a sport utility vehicle driven by an 18-year-old female driver was traveling northwest on Louise Ray Parkway at which time the vehicle lost control and entered the southbound lane. Her vehicle was then struck by a semi-truck driven by a 57-year-old male that was traveling southbound on Louise Ray Parkway. It was determined that road conditions were icy at the time of the crash.
The 18-year-old female driver of the sport utility vehicle unfortunately succumbed to her injuries at the scene. This crash is currently under investigation by the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit.