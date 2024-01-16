Identities Released In Unincorporated New Lenox Double Death Investigation

We now know the identities of the couple that were found dead over the weekend in a house in Unincorporated New Lenox. Will County Coroner Laurie Summers has identified the two bodies as 57-year-old Jeanette Cunliffe and 58-year-old Clayton Cunliffe, both of New Lenox. They were found in a second floor bedroom in a residence in the 23000 block of South Spencer Road late Sunday night. The Will County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident. Final cause and manner of the deaths will be determined by an autopsy, as well as police and toxicological reports.