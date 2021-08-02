      Weather Alert

IDES Financial Audit Indicates Extent Of Fraudulent Distributions

Aug 2, 2021 @ 11:40am
A financial audit of the Illinois Department of Employment Security is indicating the extent of fraudulent distributions made by the agency. The findings show that nearly 155-million dollars was paid out to potentially ineligible claimants. The audit indicates money went out to over 45-hundred invalidated claims, more than 260 claimants with invalid birthdays, just over 160 claimants under 13-years-old, and 35 who are dead. Governor J.B. Pritzker released a statement Friday putting much of the blame on actions by the Trump administration.

