IDES Financial Audit Indicates Extent Of Fraudulent Distributions

A financial audit of the Illinois Department of Employment Security is indicating the extent of fraudulent distributions made by the agency. The findings show that nearly 155-million dollars was paid out to potentially ineligible claimants. The audit indicates money went out to over 45-hundred invalidated claims, more than 260 claimants with invalid birthdays, just over 160 claimants under 13-years-old, and 35 who are dead. Governor J.B. Pritzker released a statement Friday putting much of the blame on actions by the Trump administration.