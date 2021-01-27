      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

IDES: Nearly One Million False Unemployment Claims Stopped Since March

Jan 27, 2021 @ 12:29pm
In this Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016 photo, an Illinois Department of Employment Security banner hangs in their office in Springfield, Ill. An Associated Press analysis of federal statistics shows Illinois is the nation’s worst in reclaiming hundreds of millions of dollars in overpaid unemployment benefits. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

The Illinois Department of Employment Services says it has stopped nearly a million false unemployment claims since March. Officials say fraudsters were primarily taking advantage of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which doesn’t require immediate wage verification. The program is aimed at the self-employed, and many instances of identity theft were caught.

