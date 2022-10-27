1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

IDNR Monitoring Mountain Lion Detected On Springfield’s Western Edge

October 27, 2022 12:00PM CDT
(National Park Service via AP)

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is monitoring a mountain lion detected in Springfield.  The IDNR is warning residents living west of Veterans Parkway in Springfield that a mountain lion, or cougar, that’s being tracked by researchers was detected on the western edge of the city.  The animal made its way to Illinois from Nebraska.  It was detected by satellite in western Springfield yesterday morning. 

