IDNR Monitoring Suspect Bird Flu Outbreaks

November 30, 2022 1:10PM CST
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is monitoring suspected outbreaks of the bird flu.  Officials say at least 300 waterbirds, primarily snow geese, have died of suspected avian influenza at public hunting areas throughout southern Illinois.  Deceased wild birds have been found at Baldwin Lake, Pyramid State Recreation Area, Rend Lake, and Carlyle Lake in recent days.  IDNR first announced the bird flu was detected in wild Canada geese in Illinois in March.

