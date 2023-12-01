1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

IDOL Subpoenas United States Steel Corporation

December 1, 2023 2:54PM CST
Share
IDOL Subpoenas United States Steel Corporation
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)

The Illinois Department of Labor is issuing a subpoena to the United States Steel Corporation to investigate its compliance with the Illinois WARN Act.  The WARN Act requires employers with 75 or more full-time employees to give workers and state and local government officials 60 days advance notice of a plant closing or mass layoff.  IDOL was informed Tuesday of a mass layoff at Granite City Works in Granite City.  This follows layoffs that were announced in September.  More than one-thousand workers will have lost their jobs at a result of the layoffs.

Popular Posts

1

For A Second Time In A Week, A $1-Million Scratch Off Ticket Sold In South Suburbs
2

Over A Hundred People Show Up At Channahon Village Hall Meeting Only To Be Turned Away
3

Neighbor Heard Homeowners Arguing Followed by Gunshots; Will County Sheriff Investigating Murder/Suicide in Homer Glen
4

Male Found Shot Multiple Times In Crest Hill
5

Joliet Shuts Down Four Stores for Vaping Violations

Recent Posts