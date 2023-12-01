IDOL Subpoenas United States Steel Corporation

The Illinois Department of Labor is issuing a subpoena to the United States Steel Corporation to investigate its compliance with the Illinois WARN Act. The WARN Act requires employers with 75 or more full-time employees to give workers and state and local government officials 60 days advance notice of a plant closing or mass layoff. IDOL was informed Tuesday of a mass layoff at Granite City Works in Granite City. This follows layoffs that were announced in September. More than one-thousand workers will have lost their jobs at a result of the layoffs.