1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

IDOR Reminds Taxpayers April 18 Filing Deadline is Approaching

April 5, 2023 11:45AM CDT
Share
IDOR Reminds Taxpayers April 18 Filing Deadline is Approaching
(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

The Illinois Department of Revenue is reminding taxpayers that the upcoming deadline for filing 2022 state individual income tax returns is April 18th. Taxpayers are encouraged to file their taxes electronically with direct deposit in order to ensure the most efficient processing and issuance of any refunds. A taxpayer who files electronically should receive a direct deposit refund in approximately four weeks.

Popular Posts

1

Victims Identified In Fatal Crash Where Vehicle Blows Through Stop Sign In Will County Killing Two
2

Violent Week At Joliet High Schools
3

Severe Storm Rolls Through Will County
4

Update: Lockport Police Investigating Two Bodies Found In Car At Walmart Parking Lot
5

Multiple Arrests Made After Struggle with Police in Joliet Parking Lot

Recent Posts