IDOR Reminds Taxpayers April 18 Filing Deadline is Approaching
April 5, 2023 11:45AM CDT
The Illinois Department of Revenue is reminding taxpayers that the upcoming deadline for filing 2022 state individual income tax returns is April 18th. Taxpayers are encouraged to file their taxes electronically with direct deposit in order to ensure the most efficient processing and issuance of any refunds. A taxpayer who files electronically should receive a direct deposit refund in approximately four weeks.