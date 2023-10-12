IDOT Launches Move Illinois: The 2024 Long-Range Transportation Plan

The Illinois Department of Transportation is introducing Move Illinois: the 2024 Long-Range Transportation Plan (LRTP). The LRTP will strategically outline goals, objectives and strategies for Illinois’ diverse transportation network for the next 20 to 30 years.

As part of the initiative, IDOT has launched a project website at www.moveillinois2024.com, which includes an online event and survey for the public to learn more and help identify the plan’s goals and objectives. This website also lists the statewide events our team is attending in person.

The LRTP will take place through late 2024, with the final plan complete by the end of the year. Community input is critical for developing a well-rounded plan. Everyone is encouraged to join us in reshaping the way we Move Illinois.