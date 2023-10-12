1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

IDOT Launches Move Illinois: The 2024 Long-Range Transportation Plan

October 12, 2023 5:57AM CDT
Share
IDOT Launches Move Illinois: The 2024 Long-Range Transportation Plan
I-55 near Lemont Road construction/md
The Illinois Department of Transportation is introducing Move Illinois: the 2024 Long-Range Transportation Plan (LRTP). The LRTP will take place through late 2024, with the final plan complete by the end of the year.
The Illinois Department of Transportation is introducing Move Illinois: the 2024 Long-Range Transportation Plan (LRTP). The LRTP will strategically outline goals, objectives and strategies for Illinois’ diverse transportation network for the next 20 to 30 years.

As part of the initiative, IDOT has launched a project website at www.moveillinois2024.com, which includes an online event and survey for the public to learn more and help identify the plan’s goals and objectives. This website also lists the statewide events our team is attending in person.

The LRTP will take place through late 2024, with the final plan complete by the end of the year. Community input is critical for developing a well-rounded plan. Everyone is encouraged to join us in reshaping the way we Move Illinois.

Popular Posts

1

A Young Woman From Lockport Dies Following Head On Crash In Homer Glen
2

Fight Breaks Out At Bolingbrook Walmart
3

Slain Morris Woman Leaves Behind Three Children Under 18, GoFundMe Set Up
4

Joliet Mayor Urges Joliet Township Supervisor To Withdraw $8.6 Million Grant To House Migrants
5

Joliet Township receives almost $9 million for asylum seekers

Recent Posts