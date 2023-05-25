1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

IDOT, Law Enforcement Urging Drivers To Be Safe Over Memorial Day Weekend

May 25, 2023 12:00PM CDT
Share
IDOT, Law Enforcement Urging Drivers To Be Safe Over Memorial Day Weekend
(AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi, File)

IDOT and law enforcement agencies across Illinois are urging drivers to be safe on the roadways over Memorial Day Weekend.  Authorities are launching the “Click It or Ticket” campaign to crack down on seat belt law violators and impaired drivers.  During the Memorial Day campaign, law enforcement will step up traffic safety efforts.  Officials say the increase in traffic that accompanies summer holiday weekends almost always correlates to an increase in deadly crashes.

Popular Posts

1

Will County State's Attorney Announces Hill Sentenced to 80 Years in 2020 Joliet Murder
2

Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold In Romeoville
3

One injured in Joliet shooting
4

Serious Crash Sends Three To The Hospital
5

Illinois State Senator From Morris Passes Legislation to End State’s Moratorium on Building Nuclear

Recent Posts