IDOT, Law Enforcement Urging Drivers To Be Safe Over Memorial Day Weekend
May 25, 2023 12:00PM CDT
IDOT and law enforcement agencies across Illinois are urging drivers to be safe on the roadways over Memorial Day Weekend. Authorities are launching the “Click It or Ticket” campaign to crack down on seat belt law violators and impaired drivers. During the Memorial Day campaign, law enforcement will step up traffic safety efforts. Officials say the increase in traffic that accompanies summer holiday weekends almost always correlates to an increase in deadly crashes.